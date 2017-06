FirstEnergy (Photo: FirstEnergy)

Power has been restored to thousands of people in Cuyahoga County Tuesday afternoon.

According to First Energy's website, roughly 3,700 Westlake residents and more than 4,340 North Olmsted residents were without power.

First Energy officials said a tree fell down onto some power lines in Westlake, causin g

FirstEnergy officials said they are investigating.

