Three arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping of Seven Hills man

Maurice Banks (left), Harry Ramon Velez (center), Luis Daniel Rivera-Franco (right) (Photo: Parma Police Department)

PARMA - Three suspects are in custody and have been charged for the armed robbery and kidnapping of a Seven Hills man that took place last weekend.

Maurice Banks, 18, Harry Ramon Velez, 20, and Luis Daniel Rivera-Franco, 20, all from Cleveland, have each been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Parma Police were summoned to a house in the 4300 block of Wood Avenue last Saturday night for a report that a man was being robbed at gunpoint. A 26-year-old Seven Hills man told officers that he was walking on Forestwood Drive when he was pushed from behind and knocked to the ground.

The victim told officers that Banks put a gun to his head and forced him to hand over his wallet and his cell phone. The man said that Banks, Velez, and Rivera-Franco forced him to walk with them to a nearby Dairy Mart, where Banks made the victim give him his debit card and pin number. Banks then walked inside the Dairy Mart to an ATM and withdrew money from the victim’s account while Velez and Rivera-Franco detained the victim outside the store.

The trio then attempted to rob a friend of the victim, who was able to escape and run. The three men chased after the victim and began to beat him. A witness heard the victim yelling for help and approached the situation armed with a firearm (he has a CCW permit). The witness pointed his gun at the trio and told them to stop, they ended up fleeing from the scene.

Parma Police investigated the area and found the suspects in the area of State Road and Snow Road. They captured Velez and Rivera-Franco without incident, and used a taser device to subdue Banks after he repeated ignored officers' commands.

Banks was holding a satchel bag when he was arrested. Officers searched the bag and found a loaded firearm and the victim’s property in his possession.

© 2017 WKYC-TV