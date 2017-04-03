Two Cleveland women indicted for murder of 5 year-old girl

(Photo: (Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office/Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department))

Two Cleveland women were indicted for the murder of a five year-old girl Monday.

Ta'Naejah McCloud was taken to University Hospital for an alleged seizure by her mother on March 17.

Doctors later discovered she had suffered severe head and brain trauma as well as older injuries including burns.

McCloud later died on March 21.

Tequila Crump, 26, the girl's mother, is being charged with multiple counts of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and child endangerment.

Her partner Ursula Owens,37, is also being charged with same offenses.

The two are being held on $1,000,000 bond and their arraignment has not yet been set.

