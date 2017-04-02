Two Hour Commute Pays off for Michigan Nurses

CLEVELAND - It's a story of true dedication, and proof that hard work pays off.

Three women graduated with their nursing degrees on Sunday in Independence, but that's not where they're from.

They're not even from Ohio.

Nicole Fields, Shakiah Johnson, and Nakeisha Green spent 15 months commuting from Monroe, Michigan, just over the state border, to Hondros College of Nursing in northeast Ohio to earn their degrees.

Fields was the only one to actually come to the commencement ceremony Sunday, and says the whole process holds a special meaning for her.

"I am a colon cancer survivor," she tells us, "I had some amazing nurses take care of me".

The women made the far trek because the Independence campus did not have a wait list, allowing the women to keep their full-time jobs at home, and still tend to their families.

