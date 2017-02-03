Two people charged with fatal stabbing of man in Strongsville home

(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC, Custom)

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO - Two people have been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man inside a Strongsville home this afternoon. Both suspects are at-large.

Police are looking for Timothy Bene, 32, and Courtney Heckman, 23. They may be traveling in a blue 2013 Mazda Protege. The vehicle has four doors, Ohio registration GNC3946.

Officers responded to a call of domestic violence at the 13500 block of Sprague Road around 12:50 p.m.

When police arrived, they found 50-year-old Dean Vastartis with stab wounds. He was taken to Southwest General Hospital, where he died.

Vastartis is the stepfather of Timothy Bene.

