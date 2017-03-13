Two suspects cause car crash, flee Brooklyn Police

The Brooklyn Police are in search of the owner of a vehicle involved in a crash over the weekend.

A Brooklyn Police officer attempted to pull over a tan Buick Saturday night for an outstanding warrant at the intersection of Tiedeman Road and Memphis Avenue before the vehicle fled eastbound on Memphis Avenue.

The suspect vehicle traveled at high speeds, running red lights and caused a crash with two other vehicles at the intersection of Memphis Avenue and Fulton Road.

Another vehicle was forced onto the sidewalk.

Two suspects fled the suspect vehicle and ran.

Police K-9 units from Parma and Cleveland aided in the search, but neither suspect was located.

One person was transported by Cleveland EMS for precautionary reasons.

Brooklyn Police Department said investigators are interested in speaking with William Dotson, the owner of the vehicle.

