UPDATE | Amber Alert in South Euclid has been canceled

SOUTH EUCLID - The Amber Alert that had been issued because of an abduction of a 6-year-old girl in South Euclid, has been canceled.

But many questions remain.

South Euclid Police now believe that the reported missing child may not even exist.

Here's how the evening has progressed....

Around 9:45 p.m., WKYC Channel 3 received word that a 6-year-old girl had been kidnapped at the South Euclid Walmart, located at 1868 Warrensville Center Road.

According to the police report, Lauren Patterson, 6 , had been last seen wearing a pink hello kitty hoodie, gray leggings, and Sketcher heely shoes.

Police suspected that Lauren Patterson, her father and two male acquaintances of the family went to Walmart. Patterson's father and one acquaintance (Lewis) went inside the store, while Lauren and the other acquaintance stayed in the car. Lewis, who went into the store with Patterson's father, apparently came out and left the scene along with Lauren and the other male.

One of the acquaintances is named 'Fred' and is a black 22-23 year-old man last seen wearing a red Nike hoodie. He has a fade haircut.

The second man is believed to be Chuck Lewis. He is a black male with a beard, standing 6'2', weighing 230 pounds. Lewis was last seen wearing a blue jacket. Police issued a photograph of Lewis.

(Photo: South Euclid Police Department)

Approximately one hour after the Amber Alert was issued, it was canceled by South Euclid Police.

Officers have told WKYC Channel 3's Dawn Kendrick that the man, who may or may not be a father of a 6-year-old, has been arrested. He will likely face charges.