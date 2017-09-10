UPDATE | Missing 78-year-old Maple Heights man found safely

(Photo: Maple Heights Police Dept.)

Maple Heights police and the Cuyahoga County Public Safety Service have cancelled the missing adult alert for an elderly Maple Heights man.

Roy Mobley, 78, has been found safe. He suffers from dementia. He had been last seen Friday around 7 a.m. wearing a tan jacket, black pants, and white tennis shoes. He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 130 lbs., balding with white hair on the side, and a white beard.

