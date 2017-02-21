UPDATE: Missing Chagrin Falls teen has returned home safely

(Photo: Chagrin Falls Police Department)

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Police were asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Mid-morning today (Tuesday), Chagrin Falls police tell WKYC that she had just returned home on her own and is safe.

Police did not provide any further details.

Meredith A. McCuskey was last heard from Sunday at 9:25 p.m.

She had last been seen wearing blue jeans, a blue denim jacket and possibly a pair of black high-top tennis shoes.

She’s described as 5’4” tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Meredith has sandy-colored hair and gray eyes.

Chagrin Falls Police said this was the second time Meredith has run away from home.

(© 2017 WKYC)