UPDATE | North Royalton Police: Girl, 15, missing since Tuesday has been found

Chloe Demagall (Photo: NRPD Facebook page)

In an update at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, North Royalton Police confirm that she has been found safe in Eastlake. No further details were released.

According to the North Royalton Police Department's Facebook page, Chloe Demagall had been missing since 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Chloe, 15, stands 5'3" tall, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair that is currently dyed pink, according to the page.

She has blue/hazel eyes and was last seen wearing an orange "Eastlake" t-shirt, black Adidas sweatpants, black and white Adidas shoes, and carrying a silver "Coach" purse, the post reads.

