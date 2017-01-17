UPDATE |Police locate victim in abduction case

Photo courtesy of Cleveland Police

Cleveland Police have located the victim in the abduction case reported Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a home on Derbyshire Road in Cleveland Heights, and positively identified the female.

She was found in good health, however, the suspect was not at the scene.

According to police, the woman claims she and the suspect have children together.

The investigation continues as authorities confer with members of the Domestic Violence Unit.

The incident happened on January 12 around 9:45 p.m. at a store located on 3608 Woodland Avenue, according to a release out Tuesday.

A clerk told police an African American woman, wearing a black jacket and black furry boots, came into the store crying and asked to use the phone.

As the victim spoke on the phone, a man entered the store and grabbed her.

The man, who authorities said is an African American man who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and red knit hat, carried the woman outside to a gold Chevy Trailbazer.

The car then left the area.

Video from the scene shows the woman arriving at the store in the suspect's vehicle.

The woman is described as being roughly 40 years old. She weighs about 90 pounds and is 5'2" tall.

Authorities said the man is believed to be around 30 years old and 6'2" tall.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact the department at 216-621-1234.

Watch the full video of the incident below:

(© 2017 WKYC)