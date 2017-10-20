WKYC
UPDATE | Solon Police report missing 13-year-old girl has returned home safely

WKYC 10:49 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

SOLON - Solon Police reports that a missing teenage girl has been found safely on Friday night. 

Earlier in the evening, they sent out a post on Twitter reporting that 13-year-old Aneesa Parker was being considered a 'runaway juvenile.' She stands 6'0" tall with black hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a blue Nike jacket. 

 

