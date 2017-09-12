US high court won't stop Parma killer's execution

COLUMBUS (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a condemned Ohio killer's last-minute attempt to delay his execution.

Justice Elena Kagan said in a Tuesday night order the court had denied the request by Gary Otte.

Otte is scheduled to die Wednesday in the state death chamber at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

The 45-year-old inmate still has a final appeal before the state Supreme Court, arguing he shouldn't be put to death because of his age at the time of the crime. The court didn't indicate when it would rule, although an early morning decision Wednesday was likely.

Otte was 20 when he killed Robert Wasikowski and Sharon Kostura in suburban Cleveland in 1992.

