Verbal argument leads to shooting on Cleveland's East side

Cleveland Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the area of 2936 East 92nd Street.

According to reports, two males were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun, and shot the victim in the chest.

The victim a 57-year-old black man was transported to University Hospitals, where he later died.

The suspect, a 49-year-old black man fled the scene.

He was later found and taken into custody in the Woodland-Woodlhill area.

