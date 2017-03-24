Victim ID'd in Beachwood Place gunfight, man arrested and charged with drug trafficking

(Photo: Beachwood Police Department)

BEACHWOOD - Police have identified the man injured in a shooting Thursday night at Beachwood Place Mall as 30-year-old Antonio Teal of South Euclid.

They are not calling him a suspect, just a victim in an apparent drug transaction that went awry. Teal is in stable condition at a local hospital.

One man has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Beachwood Police have charged 24-year-old Robert Dukes of Stockton, California with drug trafficking. He is being held pending a bond hearing, however more charges may be coming.

One vehicle has been seized by investigators containing drugs and one handgun.

It was just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday night when the calls started pouring into 911.

One witness said she heard “4 to 5 gunshots” and saw two men running around the parking lot near Saks Fifth Avenue and Maggiano’s Little Italy.

Surveillance video did not capture the scene or a getaway car, in what some shoppers have described as a troubling time for the mall.

Betty Buehner called it “scary” and said she would “think twice” about going back.

In November, a Saks employee was held up at gunpoint and her car was stolen.

Just after Christmas, hundreds of teens caused chaos inside the mall, forcing a lockdown. A new curfew soon went into effect.

Some shoppers felt safer.

“Younger kids hanging around, groups of them, causing problems—yeah,” Evan Stone said.

On Friday officials at the mall refused to comment on the most recent crime or to say whether security changes could come because of it.

You can hear the 911 call below:

© 2017 WKYC-TV