VIDEO | Tale of the tape of attempted robbery at Mayfield Hts. Dairy Queen

(Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS - There is dramatic new video of a local Dairy Queen manager turning the tables on a would-be robber in Mayfield Heights.

The robbery happened at the Dairy Queen on Mayfield Road just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

The store had just closed and on the surveillance video, you can see a store employee open a back door. At the same time, the manager is walking by with a drawer from a cash register.

Seconds later, an armed gunman forces his way in. That's where a second camera picks up the manager walking towards a back office and the gunman forcing the employee to the back of the store.

The manager, who has a concealed carry permit, then comes running back into the video. He aims and then fires three shots at the would-be robber. The suspect runs off and the manager then calls 9-1-1.

About 4 hours later, police arrested 19-year-old Jamiez Miree walking along I-271 and bleeding from his wrists. He matched the same description as the suspect. Miree has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Booking photo of accused Dairy Queen robber Jamiez Miree. (Photo: Mayfield Heights Police Department)

Police say it turns out that gun he used in the robbery was a pellet gun, which looks exactly like a real semi-automatic pistol.

Pellet gun used in attempted robbery at Dairy Queen of Mayfield Heights. (Photo: Mayfield Heights Police Department)

Mayfield Heights Police have asked us not to release the store manager's name.

We reached out to Dairy Queen for a statement, they would not speak on the matter.

You can watch the complete security video of the attempted robbery below:

