Vigil for Strongsville crash victims held Friday

STRONGSVILLE - The 7:30p.m. vigil for victims of a Wednesday night crash in Strongsville drew hundreds.

Hundreds turn out for a vigil for Kailee Mayher and those injured in a Strongsville crash @wkyc pic.twitter.com/u9tmKesrih — Hilary Golston (@hilarygolston) June 9, 2017

Thursday night, ribbons were being placed for the victims of a Strongsville crash from Wednesday night involving six teens, after the accident claimed the life of one young lady and sent three to the hospital.

WKYC Channel 3 has learned the three other teens who were injured were able to go home from the hospital.

Strongsville Police have also released the 911 calls.

The police report reveals crews were on scene four minutes before Kailee Mayher ,16, of Strongsville was pronounced dead.

Mayher is universally described as a young woman with a bright future.

Classmates say “everyone wanted to be her friend.”

The vigil is slated to also honor and help the other three victims who required hospitalization, but have now been released.

Friday's candlelight vigil will be held at Strongsville City Commons at 7:30 p.m. for Kailee and the teens involved in the crash.

Ribbons made by a group of local moms to not only commemorate Kailee, but help the families of those injured and still on the road to recovery, are available for purchase this evening.

Those unable to attend can buy ribbons by emailing Lyssagwinn13@gmail.com.

A GoFundMe page set up by Tori Weeden says it will “raise money to go towards any expenses or needs her family may have at this difficult time.”.

© 2017 WKYC-TV