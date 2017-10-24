Vigil for Strongsville teacher to be held Tuesday

STRONGSVILLE - A vigil for the Strongsville teacher killed at her home Monday night is scheduled to take place Tuesday evening.

The vigil for Melinda Pleskovic is planned for 7 p.m. at the Deerfield Lake clubhouse field at 17148 Golden Star Drive.

Pleskovic, 49, was found with stab wounds inside her Blazing Star Drive home around 9 p.m. Monday. In a call to 911, her husband can be heard saying, "I think my wife is dead." He also says that the couple had been dealing with issues of people breaking into their home.

The Strongsville Fire Department was called to the home to treat Pleskovic, who was taken to Southwest General Hospital, where she died.

Pleskovic was a sixth grade teacher in the Strongsville City Schools District.

© 2017 WKYC-TV