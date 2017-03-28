Vigil held for teen killed in weekend violence

Weekend violence in Cleveland claimed 5 lives.

Tuesday night, a teenaged boy was remembered, after he was shot Saturday while riding in a car.

Family say Tywain Johnson, 15, was just an innocent bystander.

"This weekend was violent in terms of deaths," Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said of the incidents

The five homicides occurred over three incidents happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Friday night, Police Chief Calvin Williams said a person was killed on the near east-side.

The victim was driven “back” to Rocky River drive and “dumped.” Police later pieced the puzzle together.

Saturday, Williams said four people were shot, and two died because of “a running vehicular gun battle,” on Woodland between East 89th and 79th.

Johnson and local professor David Wilder, 61, of Cleveland, were both shot on Woodland.

Wilder, was caught in the crossfire and died at the hospital.

Three suspects are in custody for the Saturday shooting, but Williams believes community members can greatly aid the investigation.

“We did find weapons on some of the victims, Williams added. “We do know that there are people out there…. That know what was going on.”

Sunday another running gun battle happened near 75th and Kinsman.

The incident involved two vehicles.

5 people were shot.

Williams believes two of the victims were under 18.

“Our community has to step up,” Williams said Monday. “If we don’t, I can guarantee you that things like this are going to happen in the future.”

Jackson didn’t mince words, placing a large part of the blame on “the availability of guns.”

Jackson said at least 200 guns were taken off the streets of Cleveland this year, 51 of those guns were recovered by the city’s ‘Gang Impact Unit.’

Sources say the city now has had 30 homicides this year, which is ten higher than this time last year --- putting the city on a dangerous road toward several consecutive years in which homicide totals reach or exceed 100.

“The guns are too easily accessible,” parent Diccie Moore said. “Every child has a gun... they don't fight anymore they shoot each other... when you kill someone you have a mother… a father… a sister standing by."

Ray Austin, a Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance member, tasked with helping to “intercept” retaliation and ease tensions after violence erupts find the current state of shootings troubling.

"Everyday somebody's getting killed,” Austin said. “It just makes you sick to your stomach sometimes… like wow… what is they thinking about.”

