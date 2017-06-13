Vigil planned for mom, daughters killed in North Royalton

(Photo: Screenshot, Facebook)

NORTH ROYALTON - A vigil has been planned for the mother and two daughters who were found dead inside their North Royalton home over the weekend.

According to a Facebook event, the vigil is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at North Royalton High School.

Suzanne Taylor and her two daughters, Kylie and Taylor Pifer, were found dead on a bed inside their Ridge Road home Sunday night.

Police say one had a knife wound, but the manner of death for the two others has not been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Authorities arrested 45-year-old George Brinkman following an overnight standoff inside a Brunswick home Tuesday morning. Police say Brinkman is a suspect in the three killings.

Authorities also say the three deaths in North Royalton may be connected to the killing of a couple in Lake Township, just north of Canton.

The bodies of Rogell John II, 71, and Roberta John, 64, were found inside a Mt. Pleasant NW home Monday night.

Authorities have not specified how the killings may be connected, or how Brinkman may have known the victims.

© 2017 WKYC-TV