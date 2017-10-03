WANTED | Man tries to get 13-year-old Westlake girl in car

(Photo: Westlake Police Department)

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Authorities have released the sketch of a suspect who is wanted for allegedly trying to entice a 13-year-old girl to get inside his vehicle.

It happened Sept. 27 at 7:45 p.m. as the girl was riding a bike southbound on the Dover Center Road sidewalk near Georgetown Drive.

Police say the unidentified man drove alongside her and told her to get in his car through the open window.

The girl rode off, and her mother reported the incident to police the next day.

Investigators say the vehicle involved is a silver Honda four-door with a temporary tag on the rear. It also had a Pat O’Brien auto dealership license plate holder on the front bumper.

The suspect is described as bald in his late 50s or early 60s with an average build. He has brown eyes and bushy eyebrows.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.

