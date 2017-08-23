Lakewood residents protest pitbull ban

LAKEWOOD - As a Lakewood woman fights to keep Charlie, a dog that resembles a pitbull, citizens are showing their support.

Residents gathered to protest the city's breed specific legislation, also known as BSL. The ordinance bans certain dog breeds that may be considered vicious, such as pitbulls.

Jennifer Scott has had Charlie, a dog that resembles a pit bull, for months. She was even given permission to have him by city officials when she chose to adopt him.

On Wednesday, Scott has a hearing scheduled at Lakewood City Hall, where she'll have to make one of three decisions.

“If they tell me to get rid of my dog, then I’ll have three choices: relinquish my dog and that’s not even an option… other option would be to put my house on the market… my third option would be to file a lawsuit,” Scott said.

