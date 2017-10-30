WATCH | Surveillance video shows smash-and-grab at Parma BP station

(Photo: Provided by Parma Police Department)

PARMA - The morning before Halloween, a team of five thieves – at least one of them in a hockey mask – stormed a local BP store to steal their ATM.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The thieves came in two separate mini-vans. One used to crash into the front window of the store on State and Brookpark Roads. The other was used as a getaway vehicle.

The store clerk in a 911 call said he scrambled to keep himself safe as the team of five made it in and out of the store in just a few minutes.

About two hours later, the getaway van and the emptied out ATM machine were found in a field on the city’s east side.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Parma Police.

