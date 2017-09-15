WKYC
Close

WATCH | 'The Men of Independence' give wonderful musical tribute to Cleveland Indians

Men of Independence salute Cleveland Indians

Tyler Carey , WKYC 4:46 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

People all over Cleveland and Northeast Ohio are buzzing about the Indians' 22-game winning streak, but this may be the best reaction yet.

"The Men of Independence," a local chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS), decided to pay tribute to the team using their musical talents. They certainly did not disappoint.

Among the lyrics? "We're the only team that is living the dream!" And, of course, "Cleveland rocks!"

The Men of Independence are comprised of roughly 80 barbershop-style singers. They have taken their act across the country, including recently at BHS's international convention in Las Vegas.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

#RespectTheStreak: Why the Cleveland Indians winning streak matters

WKYC

Tom Hamilton's call of Cleveland Indians' 22nd straight win mixed with Celine Dion is just perfect

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories