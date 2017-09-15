WATCH | 'The Men of Independence' give wonderful musical tribute to Cleveland Indians

(Photo: The Men of Independence)

People all over Cleveland and Northeast Ohio are buzzing about the Indians' 22-game winning streak, but this may be the best reaction yet.

"The Men of Independence," a local chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS), decided to pay tribute to the team using their musical talents. They certainly did not disappoint.

Among the lyrics? "We're the only team that is living the dream!" And, of course, "Cleveland rocks!"

The Men of Independence are comprised of roughly 80 barbershop-style singers. They have taken their act across the country, including recently at BHS's international convention in Las Vegas.

