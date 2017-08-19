West Nile Virus detected in Parma area

West Nile Virus (Photo: WKYC)

A mosquito trap in the Parma Park area has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

West Nile has already been found in Middleburg Heights and Richland County, and this past week a Cincinnati area man became the first Ohioan to contract the virus in 2017. No human cases have yet been reported in Northeast Ohio, but the BOH is urging residents to take the following precautions:

Use insect repellant containing DEET

Dispose of outdoor containers that collect water

Empty and refill bird baths weekly

Clean and drain pools or hot tubs not in use

Unclog all gutters to drain properly

Fill tree holes with tar or cement

Make sure all door and window screens are tightened

Wear long sleeve shirts and pants when possible.

Keep children indoor during peak mosquito activity (1 hour

before and after sunset)

Any reports of persistent standing water or high mosquito population (which can both attract West Nile) can be made to the BOH at (216) 201-2000.

© 2017 WKYC-TV