West Nile Virus detected in Parma area

A mosquito trap in the Parma Park area has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
West Nile has already been found in Middleburg Heights and Richland County, and this past week a Cincinnati area man became the first Ohioan to contract the virus in 2017. No human cases have yet been reported in Northeast Ohio, but the BOH is urging residents to take the following precautions:
- Use insect repellant containing DEET
- Dispose of outdoor containers that collect water
- Empty and refill bird baths weekly
- Clean and drain pools or hot tubs not in use
- Unclog all gutters to drain properly
- Fill tree holes with tar or cement
- Make sure all door and window screens are tightened
- Wear long sleeve shirts and pants when possible.
- Keep children indoor during peak mosquito activity (1 hour
- before and after sunset)
Any reports of persistent standing water or high mosquito population (which can both attract West Nile) can be made to the BOH at (216) 201-2000.
