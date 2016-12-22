Westlake officers will not be charged in shooting death of 26 year-old

Cleveland - Two Westlake police officers have been exonerated after shooting and killing a man who robbed a Westlake CVS, then lead police on a brief chase back in October.

At 9:30am on October 10th, 26-year old Devan Desnoyers walked into the Westlake CVS with a hat and glasses and the threat of a gun, passing a note to a worker reading: “Stay calm, I have a gun, do not try and alert anyone and force me to hurt you or anyone in this store. Fill a bag with all the oxycodone in the safe. Fast."

Several stores in the area had been robbed in a similar fashion with similar demands in recent days.

Desnoyers flees the store in his Mazda 3 which is spotted a short time later by Westlake police. When he notices police are surrounding him, he begins to flee from authorities.

Within minutes a Westlake police cruiser rams Desnoyers car near Crocker and Detroit.

Three officers surround his vehicle. The prosecutors report says they repeatedly asked him to raise his arms -- he did not.

Inside that Mazda, the officers say they saw him reach for a bottle of oxycodone and then pulled a replica firearm from his waistband, a weapon that had no markings indicating it was a replica.

Outside the car Officers Anthony Lavolpa and Stephen Krebs would end up firing a total of 7 shots in less than two second killing him.

Two months and twelve days later these officers were exonerated by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury, who said: "The Actions of the officers were objectively reasonable and justified."

The prosecutor’s office ended their statement tonight with this:

“At the same time, our sympathies go out to the family of Mr. Desnoyers. The evidence shows that before a series of crimes in the last year of his life, he had no significant record. He became addicted to painkillers after an injury, and that addiction rapidly took over his life. He, too, is another victim of the opioid epidemic that has so devastated our community.”