Westlake police search for missing 15-year-old boy

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Ethan Moore was last seen on Center Ridge Road between Dover Center and Porter roads Sunday around 5 p.m.

The teen does not have his needed medications.

Ethan is described as 5’10” tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. His father believes that Ethan may be wearing a black Pea Coat.

“Please check your yard, buildings or vehicles as he might be wandering around the neighborhood,” police said in a news release.

Anybody with information is asked to call Westlake police at 440-871-3311.

