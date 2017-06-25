Westlake police search for missing mom Tiffany Wooten

(Photo: Westlake police)

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman who was last seen late Sunday night.

Tiffany Wooten left her home around 10:45 p.m. following an argument. Westlake police say she took a knife and extension cord after telling relatives that she loved her children.

Wooten was last seen at the intersection of Clague Road and Hilliard Boulevard wearing camo shorts and a pink jacket.

Wooten is described as 5’6” tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information is asked to call police at 440-871-3311.

© 2017 WKYC-TV