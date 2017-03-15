Wild waves, cold temperatures on Lake Erie encasing lighthouse in ice

Lake Erie lighthouse just north of Cleveland (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The snow wasn't the only big weather story the past two days in Northeast Ohio.

Lake Erie got into a dance of its own with the wind creating huge waves in near-zero temperatures..

This lighthouse is at the mouth of the Cuyahoga River, just north of Wendy Park on Whiskey Island.

We have two separate videos of the action on Lake Erie for your enjoyment!

The one in the player above was shot by WKYC's Steve Pullen.

The one below was shot by WKYC-TV Photojournalist George Payamgis. Payamgis also shot similar video of the same lighthouse back in January 2011, a video that went viral worldwide.

