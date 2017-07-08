Woman dies in Old Brooklyn fire; man jumps to safety

(Photo: Dorsena Drakeford, WKYC-TV)

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio -- An Old Brooklyn neighborhood is trying to piece together what sparked a deadly fire on Tate Avenue.

One woman is dead, and a man hospitalized, after an explosion hit the home Saturday morning.

Witnesses say there was heavy smoke, constant flames and panic at the scene.

Neighbors say they believe the wife went upstairs to tell her husband about the fire, and he subsequently jumped from the roof to safety.

She did not.

A man who says he lives next door tells WKYC his house and car were also damaged.

"I was actually going to try and move the cars, the flames were coming through the windows and against the house," Dale Lishko explains. "I just ran through the back and went through the back door. As long as we're safe and with everybody out, that was the thing."

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

