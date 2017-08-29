Woman killed in I-480 crash identified

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Monday morning's crash on I-480 West at Lee Road has turned deadly.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said 22-year-old Dominique Pough was killed in the crash.

Her identity was released Tuesday morning.

Pough, of Garfield Heights, was taken from the crash to MetroHealth Medical Center where she later died.

Multiple lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the wreckage, which involved several vehicles.

