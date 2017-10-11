Woman sentenced to probation in runaway Parma teen case

PARMA - A woman was sentenced to probation for her involvement in aiding a runaway, who left her Parma home and traveled to Massachusetts in March.

Renee Hanson previously pled guilty to inducing panic, interfering with custody and obstructing justice for her role in the runaway of Katarina Bitterman.

Hanson drove from her Salem, Massachusetts home to Parma, Ohio to pick Bitterman up a few blocks from her St. Augustine Drive home, leading to a week-long search for the 17-year-old. Parma Police and the Cleveland Division of FBI worked together to find Bitterman.

Hanson's son, Michael Julien, 19, met Bitterman online and was also charged for his role in the plot to bring her to Massachusetts.

One charge of inducing panic against Bitterman was dropped in June.

