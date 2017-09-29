WESTLAKE - Kyrie Irving may think the earth is flat, but his former Westlake home is anything but.

The former Cavalier's Westlake home is now up for sale with a $1.7 million listing price.

The property, listed by Chestnut Hill Realty Inc., is a four-bedroom, four-bath home at the 2400 block of Cornerstone Lane. And you can certainly tell it belonged to a basketball player. Photos show a basketball hoop mounted from a wall in the living room and the words, "Hungry + Humble" on a kitchen wall.

There's also a movie theater and gym inside.

See photos of the home courtesy of Realtor.com below:

