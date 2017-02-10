Danielle 'Cash Me Ousside' says she's created a clothing line, music video

Dr. Phil and Danielle (Photo: Twitter Dr. Phil show)

Friday afternoon on Dr. Phil, 13-year-old Danielle shared how she's been bullied after her first appearance on the show last week went viral.

But in turn says she has enjoyed the attention she's been getting and is actually cashing in on this fame.

How? By creating a clothing line with a her catch phrase "Cash Me Ousside, How Bow Dah" and even starring in a music video.

But tonight the teen's father is breaking his silence, saying he's not happy about his daughter's internet fame and is calling Dr. Phil.

In an interview with the Palm Beach Post, Ira Peskowitz says "That behavior is appalling...Dr. Phil? Shame on him."

He goes on to say he hasn't seen his daughter because of conflict between him and her mother but hopes to one day have a relationship with her.

