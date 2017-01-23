Ark. students, teacher claim D.C. demonstrators vandalize bus

Source: Scarlett Averett

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTHV) - Hours after the Women's March on Washington, demonstrators purportedly vandalized a bus carrying students from Sylvan Hills High School.

According to those on the bus, demonstrators cracked the windshield on the driver's side. It's unclear at this time how the windshield was broken.

One student on the bus we spoke to said they are not able to comment on the incident at this time.

In videos shared to us through Twitter, the driver of the bus drives towards a packed road of demonstrators. As the driver continues forward, demonstrators bang on the windows yelling. The bus driver continues to try and drive through the demonstrators as they bang on the bus.

@ShhsAllen @THV11 @MalloryHBrooks Sylvan Hills high school Students on bus attacked by protesters in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/l4ibqym529 — greg frantal (@greg_frantal) January 22, 2017

We've reached out to the Pulaski County Special School District for comment. We will update the story with more information.

