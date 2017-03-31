Deadly church bus crash: What we know now

UVALDE COUNTY, TX - Thirteen people were killed and two were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon between a church bus and a pickup truck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The bus was carrying senior members of First Baptist Church in New Braunfels. Only one victim inside the bus has survived the crash while the other 13 have died. The driver of the truck that crashed also survived but is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

The Associated Press is reporting that law enforcement officials in two Texas counties say they received phone calls about a person in a white pickup truck driving erratically shortly before the deadly collision.

The National Transportation Safety Board has said that they are investigating the incident and have announced that they will provide an update to their investigation on Friday around 5 p.m.

In the meantime, a DPS spokesperson said Wednesday evening that the pickup truck traveling on Highway 83 near Garner State Park veered into the oncoming lane and collided with the bus. It had not been determined what caused the driver to cross into the other lane.

Pastor Brad McLean said his congregation is in shock following the crash, but "finds peace" knowing his "members are with the Lord."

On Thursday, KENS 5 started learning more about the victims as the names were released to the public.

Many of the lives lost were retirees who left behind large families.

The names of the 13 victims and two survivors were released Thursday morning.

The church members had been attending an annual spring retreat for people age 55 and older.

Two of the victims were transported to University Hospital in San Antonio for treatment after the crash, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. One of those people later died.

One other victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement in response to the crash, saying he wanted to extend his deepest condolences:

"We are saddened by the loss of life, and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy."

