Dewey's Pizza Give Back Week Nov. 13-19 (Photo: Inkling Creative Group)

Giving back. That’s the main theme for WKYC’s “We The People" show. It’s something that show host Tiffany Tarpley talks about weekly.

On this Friday’s show (Nov. 10), we’ll explain how giving back can involve pizza!

David Igel, operating partner of Dewey’s Pizza, will be our special guest to talk about the restaurant’s upcoming “Give Back Week” promotion.

Dewey’s Pizza is partnering with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and WKYC to present “Give Back Week” Nov. 13-19.

For every large (17”) pizza ordered, Dewey’s will donate $5 to the Food Bank with a guaranteed minimum donation of $2,500.

Every dollar donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank buys four meals, so this promotion means that the Food Bank will be able to provide at least 10,000 meals. And many more can be helped with your support -- at no extra cost to you.

Many families enjoy a weekly pizza night, so this time choose Dewey’s Lakewood, Cleveland Heights or Fairlawn location and order at least one large pizza.

You’ll help out the Food Bank while providing your family with a great pizza.

Get details on the Dewey’s menu and locations at www.deweyspizza.com

Watch We The People on WKYC at noon Friday, Nov. 10, as David Igel gives us a peek at Dewey’s most popular pizzas.

© 2017 WKYC-TV