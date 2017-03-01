Did your community's warning siren alert you to the storm?

(Photo: USA TODAY)

Many of you woke up to the sound of sirens, while others say theirs were delayed or never set off at all. We heard your complaints loud and clear on our WKYC Facebook page, so we decided to investigate to see what really happened, plus find out when the sirens are used.

Cuyahoga Falls, Bainbridge, Stow, and Bath township each share the same protocol when it comes to tornado warnings.

The Emergency Weather Radio is monitored 24 hours a day and in an alert for any threatening weather forecast from the National Weather Service, a button is pressed manually to sound off the alarms for each community.

But some on Facebook said they never heard the sirens go off, so we called to check when each department received the alert, and when the button was pressed for the alarm to go off.

Bainbridge received the alert at 5:55 and hit the button at 5:55

Stow got the alert at 5:54 and pushed their button at 5:54

As for Bath township, they got the heads up at 5:44 and activated their alarms at 5:44

Most communities we checked with say they sound an alarm every 10 minutes with the idea that when most people hear the first alarm, they easily can sleep right through it.

We are told the best advice is to sign up for text alerts from your local community that are sent directly to your phone. This is more likely to wake you up. Another option is to go old fashioned and purchase a weather radio, they too will help wake you in a weather emergency.

