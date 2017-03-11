Driver pleads guilty after car hits house, kills Lorain County woman

(File Photo)

ELYRIA, OHIO - The driver of a car that crashed into a northern Ohio home and killed a woman sitting on a couch has pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.



The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria reports (http://bit.ly/2m9t0EF ) 25-year-old Adrianna Young pleaded guilty Thursday in Lorain County to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.



Authorities say the Oberlin woman crashed into the Amherst Township home in July 2015, killing 34-year-old Debra Majkut and injuring Majkut's son.



Authorities say Young veered off the road, drove over a slanted cellar door and went airborne into the house. Authorities say Majkut's 5-month-old son was sitting in a baby bouncer that the car flipped over.



Young's attorney says she's remorseful and knows she will serve prison time.

