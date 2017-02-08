Dumping Ivanka Trump: Controversy over clothes

(Photo: USA TODAY)

President Trump is taking some heat, after taking to Twitter defending his daughter, Ivanka.

He tweeted his reaction after retailer Nordstrom opted to drop her clothing line from store shelves.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Bargain stores like TJ Maxx that carry the line are in limbo.

Savvy Northeast Ohio shoppers are none too happy. Others are glad to see it go.

It’s a growing debate at the intersection of fashion and politics

Nordstrom dumped Ivanka Trump a week ago and is still defending the move amidst a growing backlash.

Their statement, “Sales of the Ivanka Trump brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn't make good business sense to continue with the line for now."

"Yeah. That’s a B.S. response. Definitely," Barb Marlowe and Debi Boehlefeld agree, after a day of stewing in the social media controversy they helped stir up.

Their ire raised as more retailers like Neiman Marcus part with Ivanka Trump clothes and accessories.

“It's impossible all of these stores all have declined sales at the same time!" says a frustrated Marlowe.

So, a moment of silence please for their now chopped up Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom credit cards.

“It's our money. Let us do what we want! I don't need your political agenda. I don't need you jumping on the political band wagon. I need to make my own choices," says Boehlefeld.

TJ MAXX and Marshalls parent company TJX is setting the record straight saying, "At this time, we continue to offer this line of merchandise," amidst social media anger and praise they may be next to dump Trump.

Which is why Boehlefeld was proudly wearing her Ivanka Trump sweater Wednesday. She found it on the clearance rack at TJ MAXX, and stands at the ready to cut up that card as well.

"I have to wait to see what they will do. But I can't spend my money with people who think we all need their politics," said Boehlefeld.

But WKYC’s social media has been lit up with people like Teresa as well who posted a very straight forward 3 words, “THANK YOU NORDSTROM!"

Kristin says “Quite happy you dropped the Ivanka Trump line. Not selling well? Drop it.”

Candis says flat out, “It's basic supply and demand”.

Marlowe and Boehelfeld having none of it and standing their ground. “It’s just not right! It's just not American! It’s not!" they exclaim.

Macy’s, after already having dropped President Trump’s menswear line more than a year ago, is now feeling the heat from both sides on "To dump or not to dump Ivanka Trump."



