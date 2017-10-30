East Cleveland Fire Department warns travelers to avoid several areas due to Arco fire

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

EAST CLEVELAND - The East Cleveland Fire Department is warning residents and travelers to avoid several areas due to the effects of the Arco Fire.

Euclid Avenue between Noble and Ivanhoe/Belvoir

Ivanhoe between Euclid and Mandalay Ave

Noble between E. 152nd and Elderwood Ave.

The East Cleveland Fire Dept. responded to the Noble Road site (once owned by Arco Recycling) after reports of smoke over the weekend.

Representatives from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the Ohio EPA are currently investigating. Until Monday evening, the EPA had said the air quality around the area was safe.

WKYC has reported on the problems posed by the landfill in the past. The Ohio EPA shut down the site last year and says it is working with local officials to get the materials removed.

