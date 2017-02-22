Eastlake man sentenced for killing two pedestrians

Rudolph Baitt (Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC-TV)

Late last month, a Lake County Common Pleas Court jury found Rudolph Baitt, now 75, guilty on all 12 counts for the deaths of two people who were walking near Lost Nation Road on Jan. 28, 2016, court records show.

Today Lake County Common Pleas Judge Vincent A. Culotta sentenced Baitt, of Eastlake, to six years in prison, a lifetime ban on driving and Baitt must make restitution for funeral expenses for the two victims.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Lost Nation Road, between Pelton Road and Apollo Parkway, in Willoughby.

Two pedestrians, later identified as Dean Capasso, 50, of Euclid, and Kimberly Perkins, 57, of Eastlake, were taken to Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby with incapacitating injuries. Perkins died at the hospital and Capasso was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Willoughby Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash, and Baitt was arrested for aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

