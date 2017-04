Eastlake levee (Photo: Andrew Horansky, WKYC)

EASTLAKE, OHIO - There was lots of damage from the wild Lake Erie waves during the overnight storm.

Check out the damage left behind in Eastlake.

Residents tell WKYC that huge waves went over the levee and that pumps at the bottom didn't do their job to flush the water out.

Some residents call this the "worst flooding" to hit their Eastlake neighborhood in years.

© 2017 WKYC-TV