Elyria man dies in motorcycle crash

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, OHIO - An Elyria man died Friday when he crashed on state Route 113 near West Ridge Road in ElyriaTownship in Lorain County.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Elyria Post responded to the crash that happened just after 6 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say a silver 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Darrell Getty, 62, of Elyria was traveling eastbound on State Route 113.

Troopers say Getty was in the left lane when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Troopers say Getty was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to troopers, speed, drugs and alcohol appear to have been a factor in the crash but the crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lorain County Sheriffs Office, Elyria Township Fire and EMS, Rich's Towing and Cleveland Metro Life Flight.





