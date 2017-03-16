Elyria man gets 20 years in prison for drug, firearms crimes

U.S. District Court in Cleveland (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - An Elyria man, 38,was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for drug and firearms crimes, law enforcement officials said.

Officials say Octavious Smith was previously found guilty of distribution of heroin and cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to officials, Smith sold heroin and cocaine on June 10, 2015.

Two months later, he possessed a Desert Eagle 9 mm pistol and ammunition, despite prior felony convictions that made it illegal for him to have a firearm, according to court documents.

This case is the latest in a series that represent a coordinated effort on behalf of the federal and state partners to hold accountable individuals who all have significant prior firearm and or drug charges and have continued to possess firearms and/or peddle drugs in Lorain County.

“This defendant has a history of selling drugs and illegally carrying a firearm,” Acting U.S. Attorney David A. Sierleja said. “He earned every day of this prison sentence.”

“This is another example of local and federal law enforcement working together to put a violent career criminal behind bars,” said Elyria Police Chief Duane Whitely. “Not only is the city of Elyria safer because of this, so is the entire Cleveland area. I want to thank the U.S Attorney’s Office for their continued assistance to the Elyria Police Department and the citizens of Elyria.”

