Pilot ejected safely before military aircraft crash in Md.

CLINTON, MD. (WUSA9) - Emergency crews are responding to an aircraft down near Joint Base Andrews, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS.

A black plume of smoke can be seen near Temple Hills RD and Woodells Ct.

Officials said it is an F-16 military aircraft and one pilot parachuted out safely.

PGFD investigating aircraft down in area of Piscataway and Steed Road. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

Homes in the immediate area are being evacuated and families are sheltering at a nearby school.

Temple Hills Road is closed at this time.

No reports of any other injuries.

Jet crashes in Clinton ... after math !! pic.twitter.com/5EDyt7VXBt — Notes Jones (@NotesJones) April 5, 2017

More information will be provided as information becomes available.

© 2017 WUSA-TV