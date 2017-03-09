(Photo: Stand Up for Downs)

Seriously committed to enhancing the world of Down syndrome through humor.

That's the mission of 'Stand Up For Downs,' a non-profit that's using a whole lot of laughs to raise money for the Down syndrome community.

Founder and Executive Director Rob Snow, along with his son Charlie, joined WKYC Channel 3's Jim Donovan to preview the upcoming "Comedy in the Cellar," featuring comedian Ryan Dalton. The show is set for this Friday at the Main Street Cafe in Medina.

For tickets and more information for "Comedy in the Cellar," click here.

