Euclid cop in viral video serving unpaid suspension

(Photo: Euclid Police Dept.)

EUCLID - The Euclid Police officer accused of excessive force during an arrest video that went viral has been suspected for 15 days without pay.

Officer Michael Amiott, a patrolman, was suspended right after video of the controversial arrest went viral on social media.

Amiott has also been removed from the department SWAT team and road patrol duties. He'll have to undergo extensive training, but will keep his job.

The viral incident happened earlier this month when Amiott pulled over 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III on E. 228th Street for a "traffic/moving" violation.

Police say Hubbard refused orders to exit his car and face away, leading to a violent struggle in which Amiott can be seen punching Hubbard several times.

A witness recorded the incident on her phone and posted it to Facebook.

"He just got out the car, as soon as he got out the car, the officer grabbed him by the throat," witness Lashaunda Malone said. "It was disturbing."

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer suggested more restrictions be imposed on Amiott. That decision will fall on Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail.

The Euclid Police Department also confirmed that Amiott was found guilty of several rules violations within the internal department. Police could not provide specific violations.

Amiott was also accused of using excessive force on a city worker in July. He also served less than one year for the Mentor Police Department. Police Chief Kevin Knight said Amiott "struggled to meet department standards" during his probation period there.

