Euclid Police: Pedestrian killed in Friday night hit-skip

EUCLID, OHIO - Euclid Police say a man died Friday night after being struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street at 19691 Euclid Avenue. The vehicle then drove off. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Police said the victim has not been identified as of Saturday morning,.

Police are asking for the public's help in this fatal hit-skip that happened about 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Police say a vehicle was traveling westbound when it struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway at 19691 Euclid Avenue, possibly crossing the street.

In a news release, police say that the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued westbound towards the Euclid/Cleveland border.

Police say that the suspected vehicle is a 2002-2007 royal blue Porsche Cayenne SUV with dark tinted windows. The SUV should have damage to the front end and driver’s side and is missing the driver’s side mirror.

Police emphasized that this a heavily traveled stretch of roadway and the incident was likely witnessed by passing drivers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department Patrol Division at 216-731-1234.

That stretch of Euclid Avenue was closed for around three hours Friday night due what dispatchers had termed as a 'severe accident.'

