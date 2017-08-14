Euclid residents say 'enough is enough' when it comes to injustice

EUCLID - After watching a disturbing video involving an officer from the Euclid Police Department, community members say enough is enough.

Some people describe their residency in Euclid as frightening, others describe it as typical, but everyone agreed that being black in Euclid isn't easy.

Resident Brandon Williams said, "It's hard being black in Euclid."

Shamell Peters, a Euclid mother, tells us she's sometimes afraid to start her car, afraid to go to the store, afraid for her kids to play basketball in the park.

Residents hope that justice will be served before things take a turn for the worse.

© 2017 WKYC-TV